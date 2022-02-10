Missouri Congressman Jason Smith announces reelection bid

SALEM, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents Missouri’s 8th District covering a large area of southeastern and south-central Missouri, is running for reelection.

Smith announced his reelection bid in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Too many politicians are trying to climb their way up the ladder instead of making real change,” Smith wrote. “I am running for reelection to fire Nancy Pelosi and put the American people back in charge.”

Smith is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who had been considering joining the crowded field of GOP candidates running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.

So far, Trump has not endorsed a Senate candidate in Missouri. The field of Republicans includes former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and two other members of Congress — Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

Smith, 41, of Salem, was first elected in a special election in 2013 after Jo Ann Emerson resigned to become CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

