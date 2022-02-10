Advertisement

Missouri Congressman Jason Smith announces reelection bid

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Mo. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, who represents Missouri’s 8th District covering a large area of southeastern and south-central Missouri, is running for reelection.

Smith announced his reelection bid in a video posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Too many politicians are trying to climb their way up the ladder instead of making real change,” Smith wrote. “I am running for reelection to fire Nancy Pelosi and put the American people back in charge.”

Smith is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump who had been considering joining the crowded field of GOP candidates running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek a third term.

So far, Trump has not endorsed a Senate candidate in Missouri. The field of Republicans includes former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt and two other members of Congress — Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long.

Smith, 41, of Salem, was first elected in a special election in 2013 after Jo Ann Emerson resigned to become CEO of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

INFLATION RISING: Costs for everyday goods increasing
Dog training now being offered at the Humane Society of SW Missouri
Leigh’s Lost and Found: a low cost opportunity to get your dog obedience training
Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens
Courtesy: Maryland Heights Fire Protection District
Missouri firefighters training on frozen lake rescue teens