Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol releases vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash killing a woman while on a walk near Highlandville Tuesday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol released a vehicle description in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville.

Debra Dove, 67, died from injuries in the crash at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators believe they are looking for a 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage. The crash happened at Myron White Avenue and Henry Lane. Sergeant McClure said Dove was on her afternoon walk when she was struck. Sgt. McClure says investigators are not sure how long she was on the side of the road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

Family loses hundreds of dollars in Facebook Pay scam.
On Your Side: Nixa family loses hundreds in Facebook Pay scam
Carroll County Sheriffs Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s
Carroll County Sheriffs Office asking for help to purchase 35 Glock-19′s
Missouri Governor Parson leads roundtable discussion on education, jobs
Redistricting debate in Missouri stalls
Jon Routh appears in court virtually
Man charged for assaulting SPD Officer Mark Priebe makes virtual court appearance