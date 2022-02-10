Missouri Highway Patrol releases vehicle description in deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol released a vehicle description in a deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville.

Debra Dove, 67, died from injuries in the crash at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators believe they are looking for a 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee with front-end damage. The crash happened at Myron White Avenue and Henry Lane. Sergeant McClure said Dove was on her afternoon walk when she was struck. Sgt. McClure says investigators are not sure how long she was on the side of the road.

