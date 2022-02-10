Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol says pilot involved in a plane crash in Stone County, Mo. failed breathalyzer test

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEAR TABLE ROCK LAKE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators with the Missouri Highway Patrol say a pilot involved in a plane crash on Tuesday night failed a breathalyzer test.

Troopers arrested James L. Porter, 44 of Wichita, Kan. He suffered moderate injuries. One passenger suffered minor injuries.

The crash happened on a private runway off of Stallion Bluff Road on Monday. The plane crashed in the woods. Investigators say Porter attempted to land the plane with a tailwind. They say he tried to make a u-turn to land with a headwind and the plane went into a stall.

Investigators say Porter exhibited signs of intoxication at the scene after walking away from the crash. After failing the breathalyzer test, officers booked him into the Stone County Jail. He does not face formal charges as the Federal Aviation Administration investigates the crash.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson address COVID-19 spread
