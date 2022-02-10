Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting injures 1 in Buffalo, Mo.

Buffalo, Mo.
Buffalo, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - An officer-involved shooting injured one in Buffalo, Mo. on Thursday.

The incident happened on South Ash Street.

Investigators say the incident started as a fight between the officer and the person. They say the officer then shot the person. Witnesses tell KY3 the person was taken away from the scene by emergency crews.

KY3 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will bring you more once the information is released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

Governor Mike Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri Gov. Parson holds roundtable discussion in Springfield on workforce development and education
Across the Ozarks, small businesses have taken heavy hit after hit from the pandemic. Farm...
Nixa, Mo. restaurant owner looks to sell amid pandemic struggles
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting
Mild weather is expected Friday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy but Warm Friday