Officer-involved shooting injures 1 in Buffalo, Mo.

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - An officer-involved shooting injured one in Buffalo, Mo. on Thursday.

The incident happened on South Ash Street.

Investigators say the incident started as a fight between the officer and the person. They say the officer then shot the person. Witnesses tell KY3 the person was taken away from the scene by emergency crews.

KY3 News has a crew heading to the scene. We will bring you more once the information is released.

