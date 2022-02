SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Author Henry Harris shares tips from his new book Facing Our Wounds on how to overcome struggles and trials from life.

To purchase a copy visit: www.amazon.com/Facing-Our-Wounds-Looking-mirror/dp/B09LGJT4FW

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.