Prim scores 21 to lead Missouri State over Drake

Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone
Dana Ford/Ozarks Sports zone(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gaige Prim had 21 points as Missouri State turned back Drake 66-62 on Wednesday night.

Isiaih Mosley had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (18-8, 9-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Lu’Cye Patterson and Jaylen Minnett added 10 points apiece.

Prim hit a jumper to tie the game at 58 with 1:44 remaining and Ja’Monta Black scored all six of his points — a basket and four free throws — in the final 59 seconds to preserve the win.

Darnell Brodie had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-8, 8-4). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and eight rebounds. ShanQuan Hemphill had 12 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Missouri State defeated Drake 61-56 on Jan. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

