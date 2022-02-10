SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Recent reports show an increase in gun violence in Springfield over the past 5 years.

“Look at our city. It’s going to hell,” said Carolyn Ross.

People we spoke to say they aren’t surprised to hear about the rise in gun violence.

Cathy Steward says she understands police are doing all they can.

“They do a good job. But I’ve seen them do a lot more in the past when I was young. I wish it would all go back to that,” she said.

For Carolyn Ross the subject is emotional.

“It’s because my cousin got murdered last year, just a couple of months ago,” she explained.

“We have an increase in injuries related to gun violence, an increase in homicides related to gun violence. But almost universally it is between people who know each other or have some type of interaction,” explained Williams.

He says reports of shots fired calls have increased from an average of 180 a year to now more than 300 a year. A trend, he says, has grown over the past five years.

Williams says the calls are across the city and are not limited to one particular area.

“I stand by that statement that we do not have a lot of random shots. As we investigate these shots fired calls there’s usually some reason behind it, why a house or a car or a person was targeted if you will.

He attributes the change in Missouri’s gun ownership laws in 2016 as part of the problem. There is no longer a requirement for a permit or education to carry. Background checks are limited.

We asked, “Are you for gun control or responsible gun ownership?”

“Responsible gun ownership,” he replied.

He says most if not all of the gun violence calls are crime-related.

“Guns are a part of the American lifestyle. I’m a firm second amendment supporter but there are irresponsible gun owners and that’s what we really need to combat,” he said.

Ross said, “Clean it up. It’s got to be done.”

“I think Springfield will be alright if everybody got together,” said Steward.

Williams said, “If there is someone you don’t think should be there or you think might be up to something the very first call should be to us. We can come out and investigate and figure out what’s going on. Maybe prevent something like that from happening.”

He says officers have been able to track down people responsible for recent shootings thanks in part to people calling 911 as soon as they hear them.

He also says ‘hot spots’ are being monitored with extra patrols.

