Staying Safe before swiping right: Dating app safety tips

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -With the growing popularity of dating apps, more Americans are looking to find love online. 30% of Americans claim that they have used some kind of dating app. From Bumble to Tender the internet can be a great way to meet new people, but you need to make sure you are staying safe.

When setting up your profile, be careful not to post any pictures that show where you live of places you frequently visit.

“Pictures are great,” said Lt. Jennifer Charleston with the Springfield Police Department. “It’s how you’re getting to know that person to know about what their hobbies are and their interests. Make sure you know what’s in the background. Don’t put anything that identifies your address at your home. Different places that you frequent a lot that are personal, say a friend a family’s home. That way it just doesn’t give them that information and you keep that private so you don’t become a target.

It’s a good idea to turn of the location on your phone when taking pictures so that information isn’t saved in the details of the image.

When connecting with someone online its a good idea to keep correspondence on the app you are using. Do not give out your phone number or move the conversation to a different app.

“During those conversations of correspondents that you’re having, make sure that you do not give out any personal information, which is social security numbers, your date of birth, where you live, anything of those addresses that you frequent with friends, and family,” said Charleston. “If they’re pushing for that, that’s a red flag. They don’t need to know that information right away. They’re trying to get to know you as the person and your personality.”

Never share financial information or send money to someone you met online. Often times if someone asks for money, they are just taking advantage.

“If they start pushing and talking about finances, that’s a big red flag,” said Charleston. “If they’re asking for money and wanting you to wire it to them for an emergency. A lot of times we’ve had fraud occur that way.”

When going on a date meet the other person in a public place and use your own transportation. That way if the date doesn’t go well you can leave at any time.

