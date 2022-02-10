Taste of the Ozarks: Valentines Berry Monkey Bread

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.

Valentines Berry Monkey Bread

Ingredients:

12 1 oz roll dough balls

10 oz frozen mixed berries

1.5 cups sugar

3 tbsp flour

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 stick melted butter

1 cups cream cheese icing

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl combine sugar, berries, flour, melted butter, and vanilla. Add roll dough to bowl and toss to coat. Spray a bundt or springform pan with pan spray. Put contents of the bowl into greased pan and bake until golden brown and the bread rises all the way through, 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately invert onto a plate and allow to cool. Remove pan and drizzle bread with cream cheese icing.

Recipe serves 6.

