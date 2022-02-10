Taste of the Ozarks: Valentines Berry Monkey Bread
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for Valentine’s Day.
Valentines Berry Monkey Bread
Ingredients:
12 1 oz roll dough balls
10 oz frozen mixed berries
1.5 cups sugar
3 tbsp flour
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 stick melted butter
1 cups cream cheese icing
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl combine sugar, berries, flour, melted butter, and vanilla. Add roll dough to bowl and toss to coat. Spray a bundt or springform pan with pan spray. Put contents of the bowl into greased pan and bake until golden brown and the bread rises all the way through, 30-40 minutes. Remove from oven and immediately invert onto a plate and allow to cool. Remove pan and drizzle bread with cream cheese icing.
Recipe serves 6.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.