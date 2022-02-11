Advertisement

Arkansas governor backs adding nearly 500 prison beds

Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Asa Hutchinson(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson called Thursday for tapping into the state’s surplus to pay for adding nearly 500 beds to the state prison system.

Hutchinson said $60 million to $100 million would be needed for the 498-bed expansion of the state’s North Central Unit in Calico Rock, 95 miles (153 kilometers) north of Little Rock.

The Republican governor said he’ll seek legislative approval for the plan when lawmakers convene next week for this year’s fiscal session. Hutchinson said the expansion is needed because of expected growth in the state’s prison inmate populations and to ease the backlog of state inmates housed in county jails.

“We need to address the issue of adequate space,” Hutchinson told reporters at his weekly news conference.

Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said officials hoped to begin construction early next year on the expansion if approved.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Highway Patrol is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies victim of deadly hit-and-run crash near Highlandville, Mo.
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
Officers responded to the crash around 2 p.m. near Farm Road 94 and Farm Road 47.
Driver killed in crash in western Greene County identified
Cody Don Scott faces five statutory rape charges and one statutory sodomy charge.
Nixa, Mo. officer terminated after prosecutor files statutory rape, statutory sodomy charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 28, 1999 file photo, St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil talks to...
Former Chiefs, Rams Head Coach Vermeil selected to Football Hall of Fame
SEC distributes nearly $55 million to each member school
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Kelsey S. Jones, 26, disappeared from the Springfield Skilled Care Center in the 2400 block of...
Police locate a woman who left Springfield Skilled Care Center