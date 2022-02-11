Bob Saget’s death starts conversation on head injury awareness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Just a month after Bob Saget died, investigators released this week that it was due to head trauma. They said Saget accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and died in his sleep in a Florida hotel.

Jacki Roland is the Trauma Services Outreach and Education Coordinator at Cox Health. She says 65-years-old is considered geriatric at CoxHealth. Saget was that age. She said as you age the brain actually gets smaller, so there’s more room for your brain to shift and move.

”Folks who are 65 and older, we sometimes see them come in after hitting their head on a cabinet door and they end up having a small brain bleed,” said Roland.

Roland said if you hit your head it’s important to seek medical attention, especially if you’re on blood thinners, or if you have drowsiness, difficulty walking, severe nausea, headaches, seizures, and bleeding. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ron Evans with Citizens Memorial Hospital said one out of four geriatric patients will fall in a year. That’s why prevention is key.

“Making sure that they don’t have loose rugs they could trip over,” said Evans. “Make sure that if you need them have grab bars in their bathroom.”

Angie Decker was not only a fan of Saget but had brain surgery after a tumor was discovered.

“I have to be very careful with any brain injury or bump on the head,” said Decker.

She wants more people to know about head injuries.

“If Bob Saget’s death means nothing to everyday Joe, I think it would mean to his family and fans to bring awareness to this issue to save a life,” said Decker.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.