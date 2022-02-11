Boone County, Ark. leaders seeking a church for new courthouse location

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Boone County Quorum Court approved a plan for County Judge Robert Hathaway to purchase a building to house county offices.

Hathaway placed a bid on the First Presbyterian Church of Harrison located at the intersection of North Arbor Drive and Capps Road. The Boone County Court has been looking for a new home for quite some time now.

”Me and my staff here in my office, we’ve been looking for over a year, going out at nights and stuff to try and find a place,” said Judge Robert Hathaway.

Numerous issues with aging county buildings have brought the issue to the forefront of the county’s agenda. The courthouse is without heat. The old federal building closed for two weeks after two employees got carbon monoxide poisoning.

”Right now we’ve got two offices in there, the collector and the assessor, the rest of them we’ve been able to find some lease spots like the courthouse and stuff like that,” said Judge Hathaway, who oversees the county budget with the help of the justices of the peace.

The First Presbyterian Church of Harrison will offer more square footage, improved parking compared to downtown, and allow all county offices to be housed in one location.

”The quorum court authorized the judge for ‘x’ amount of dollars and he is going to try and work out a deal,” said justice of the peace Fred Woehl. ”We will all be housed together, if it works out. Everybody in the county will be here, every elected official. It will be a one-stop-shop.”

There has been some opposition, with the building no longer holding religious services.

”This is going to be God’s house, even if the county government in there,” said Woehl. “Before every quorum court meeting we say a prayer. So God’s going to be in this house whether the county is in there or the church is in there.”

If the purchase is approved, and workers move into the church, the county will decide what to do with the old courthouse and federal building. According to the county, the FPCH committee has approved the county’s offer and will bring it before their congregation on Sunday.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.