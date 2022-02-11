Building collapses on the square in Clinton, Mo.

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Clinton say engineers are investigating a collapse of a building under construction.

The collapse happened Thursday evening. City leaders closed the side of the square where the building collapsed.

Engineers say the second floor and roof of the building fell. Workers immediately evacuated neighboring businesses. Engineers do not know what caused the incident.

City leaders say they have encouraged building owners to keep up with their properties.

“We cordoned off the area last night (Thursday),” said Christy Maggi of the city of Clinton. “We felt like it was wise to keep people out of that building until we had a chance to have engineers look at that today. So hopefully, the owner of that business will be able to get in there and do a little work.”

Nobody was hurt in the collapse. A nearby building collapsed 16-years-ago on the square.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.