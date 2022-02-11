Divers returning to map underwater Roaring River cave network

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A dive team that broke national records is returning to Roaring River State Park to map and explore the underwater cave network and spring.

The Roaring River Spring has only been explored three times in the last half-century. Five members of the KISS Rebreathers dive team returned to look at a more detailed map of the spring to create a 3D image or model of the cave.

“Today we’re setting up the safety equipment for tomorrow’s dive,” said Exploration leader Mike Young. “We have about 20 safety tanks that are going to have to go in and once we get those in place we’ll be ready.”

Young says Saturday, the team will dive down through the restriction at 230 feet to start surveying the cave. The team visits the state park about once a month for an entire weekend to fit in as much work as it can. After discovering a huge room deep in the spring, divers hoped to learn which way the water is flowing from the cave.

”We kept diving deeper and deeper and our final dive was at 472 feet deep and we started running into where there is a tunnel,” Young said.

Diving surface manager, Tony Bryant says explorations like this require intense diver training. Bryant’s job is to document everything the divers do.

”Check their pressures, check them for safety, check their gear in the system in any way,” Bryant said.

He says the divers have spent up to three hours or more at one time exploring the cave. Over the next two months, they will reset underwater habitats, allowing divers to come up for air during decompression.

”As important as this research is for this state, this park, and the country, safety comes first,” said Bryant.

The team’s final dive put them on the map as the deepest natural cave dive in the United States. Young says other divers attempted this, but could never get past the restriction.

