Firefighters battle house fire in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2800 block of West Scott.

Investigators say the fire was burning aggressively when firefighters arrived. They initially made entry into the home but backed out when the fire moved to the attic. Firefighters say the wind made fighting the fire more difficult from the outside.

Nobody was inside the home. The fire destroyed much of the home.

