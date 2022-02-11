Advertisement

Firefighters battle house fire in Springfield, Mo.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2800 block of West Scott.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 2800 block of West Scott.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a house fire Friday afternoon in Springfield.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 2800 block of West Scott.

Investigators say the fire was burning aggressively when firefighters arrived. They initially made entry into the home but backed out when the fire moved to the attic. Firefighters say the wind made fighting the fire more difficult from the outside.

Nobody was inside the home. The fire destroyed much of the home.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Troopers arrested James L. Porter, 44 of Wichita, Kan.
Missouri Highway Patrol says pilot involved in a plane crash in Stone County, Mo. failed breathalyzer test

Latest News

Police, emergency crews respond to north Springfield neighbood
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports no update because of state holiday; Arkansas adds nearly 1,950+ new cases
Missouri House/Jefferson City, Mo.
Higher bar for Missouri ballot measures OK’d by state House