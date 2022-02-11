Missouri Gov. Parson holds roundtable discussion in Springfield on workforce development and education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson has been traveling around the state leading roundtable discussions to promote partnerships between higher education and workforce development groups.

On Thursday at Missouri State’s Free Enterprise Center local government officials, educational and civic leaders plus U.S. Congressman Billy Long sat in on the governor’s roundtable in which Parson opened with positive news about a drop in the state’s unemployment numbers from a high of 385,000 during the worst of the pandemic to 121,000 by the end of 2021 and continuing drops into the new year.

“But here’s the problem and why we’re all here today,” Gov. Parson told the group. “There are 119,000 open jobs in the state of Missouri.”

The governor then explained what he believed to be the key to developing a strong workforce.

“It starts in schools,” he said. “It starts in K-12. And frankly, I’ll even tell you it starts in early childhood development if you really wanna know where I think it starts because if you’re really going to change society as a whole, it’s going to be through a kid. If you want to change healthcare, law enforcement, or the behavior of people in our state, make sure you get a kid in school with basic education and get them ready for the workforce.”

Missouri received nearly $470 million in federal aid from the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act so the state’s budget has increased significantly.

“Our regular operating budget is around $33-$34 billion,” the governor’s Policy Director, Dr. Kayla Hahn, told the group. “This year our regular operating budget is $47 billion.”

“You’ve got a tremendous opportunity with some of the federal money that’s come to our state,” Gov. Parson said. “A lot of states have to backfill that money because of holes they had in their budget. We on the other hand have had our economy on the state level grow during the last two years even during the pandemic. So we’re able to invest that money in long-term projects.”

Parson told the college presidents in attendance that because of the bigger state budget and more money available from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, this was an excellent time to get their top priority projects green-lighted.

“If you get the buy-in from the local levels, every project that you have will be approved in the budget this year,” he said. “That’s never been done before in our state’s history.”

Parson mentioned many other education goals including some encouragement for teachers.

“The base pay for a teacher in Missouri is $25,000. That’s $12 an hour,” he pointed out. “We’re dead last in the United States. Half of the teachers that start quit before five years and go someplace else. We’re going to try and up that to $38,000 as the base pay for teachers in this state. We hope to get that done.”

Parson also wants to expand the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program he started that gives those age 25-and-older the chance to go back to school. The new financial aid program addresses workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue a certificate, degree, or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.

“We didn’t know this would happen but 80 percent of the people that took advantage of that were women,” he said. “And it was a blessing in disguise that the vast majority of them went into healthcare. When you look back on what we’ve been through you couldn’t have drawn that up for better timing.”

Parson also said the state needs to do more with mental health, child care, and broadband.

“We still have schools in the state of Missouri who don’t have broadband,” he said. “That’s not acceptable.”

Gov. Parson finished up his presentation with an optimistic prediction.

“It is a good time for the state of Missouri,” he concluded. “We’ve come through some of the toughest times and now you’re actually going to experience some of the best times in this state in what we’re going to be able to do over the next several years.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.