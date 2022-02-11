Advertisement

Missouri Senate working to resolve redistricting differences

Republican state Sens. Bob Onder and Rick Brattin stand in a virtually empty Missouri Senate...
Republican state Sens. Bob Onder and Rick Brattin stand in a virtually empty Missouri Senate chamber to filibuster against a congressional redistricting plan on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Jefferson City, Mo. Onder and Brattin oppose a plan that's projected to continue the state's current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. They prefer a map that would give Republicans a better shot at winning seven seats. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)((AP Photo/David A. Lieb))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators worked behind the scenes Friday to try to find a compromise over a congressional redistricting plan that has knotted up the Republican-led chamber in a contentious debate for much of the week.

A majority of Republicans already have registered support for a plan that’s projected to continue the state’s current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. But a coalition of conservative senators has continued a filibuster while publicly pressing for a map that could give the GOP a shot at winning seven seats.

On Friday, the factions at least talked about a potential resolution.

Republican Sen. Holly Rehder said a strong 6-2 GOP map could fairly represent the state.

The redistricting process “is supposed to not be partisan. It’s supposed to be reflective of the voters of our state,” she said.

“I’m not sure I completely agree with that,” replied Republican Sen. Bob Onder, one of those leading the charge for a 7-1 GOP map. “But there’s no doubt there needs to be some bipartisan cooperation to get it done.”

Minority party Democrats contend a 5-3 Republican edge among districts would be best representative of statewide elections. But no Republicans are advocating for that. Instead, Republicans are trying to craft a map that would allow them to win the most seats possible without stretching their margins too thin and running the risk of losing seats in a good election year for Democrats.

To have a shot at seven seats, Republicans would have to merge the Kansas City-based 5th District, held by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver, with rural Republican-leaning areas.

The House previously passed a plan that is projected to continue the 6-2 Republican edge while making relatively modest changes to account for population shifts within the current districts. But some Republicans believe it doesn’t do enough to fortify the 2nd District in suburban St. Louis, currently held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner.

Republicans also are at odds over which counties to split with congressional lines and whether to continue to combine both of the state’s major military installations in one district.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Joseph Sparks
Body found in Springfield creek identified as missing man
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Troopers arrested James L. Porter, 44 of Wichita, Kan.
Missouri Highway Patrol says pilot involved in a plane crash in Stone County, Mo. was booked for operating a plane intoxicated

Latest News

Creative ways to get rid of old clothes.
On Your Side: Creative ways to sell and donate unwanted clothes
Highs Saturday will be around freezing
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Much Colder Saturday
Bob Saget
Bob Saget’s death starts conversation on head injury awareness
Troopers arrested James L. Porter, 44 of Wichita, Kan.
Missouri Highway Patrol says pilot involved in a plane crash in Stone County, Mo. was booked for operating a plane intoxicated
Jonesboro police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Spruce and Warren.
Suspect, police officer identified in fatal shooting