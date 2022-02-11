Advertisement

Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating a deadly house fire in Niangua, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a house fire in Niangua, Mo. turned deadly.

Firefighters with the Marshfield Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Osage Road on Wednesday. Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators say the fire extensively damaged the second floor of the home. Firefighters found the victim on that floor. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy on Friday.

