Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office investigating a deadly house fire in Niangua, Mo.

NIANGUA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say a house fire in Niangua, Mo. turned deadly.

Firefighters with the Marshfield Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Osage Road on Wednesday. Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

Investigators say the fire extensively damaged the second floor of the home. Firefighters found the victim on that floor. The rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage.

The coroner is conducting an autopsy on Friday.

