Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near Bennet and West on Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist hit the side of the one-engine train.

Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to the hospital. Police have not identified the rider.

