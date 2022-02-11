Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in a crash with train in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after crashing into a train in Springfield.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. near Bennet and West on Thursday. Investigators say the motorcyclist hit the side of the one-engine train.

Emergency crews transported the motorcyclist to the hospital. Police have not identified the rider.

