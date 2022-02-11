Advertisement

Nixa, Mo. restaurant owner looks to sell amid pandemic struggles

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Across the Ozarks, small businesses have taken a heavy hit after hit from the pandemic.

Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery in Nixa is one of them. Owner Stephanie Wigger said she’s looking for new ownership after a rough two years of battling with the worker shortage and supply chain issues.

”I just can’t keep doing it anymore like physically,” said Wigger. “I have some health problems and so I need to concentrate on myself and the stress of trying to keep this place afloat is a little too much.”

For the past five years, Wigger has owned Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery. She moved the restaurant to the Nixa location just two years ago. She said for the first three months business boomed. The pandemic hit and everything slowed. Wigger said sales dropped by half. She lost a third of her staff. Her employee Jordan Leigh said he understands and wants what’s best for her.

“After the past few years all of us are looking for something different after the struggles we all had,” said Leigh.

The last day of business is March 5. She plans to move forward into a wholesale bakery and move into a food truck in the spring. She will offer her cakes at Salvatore’s Fresh Ristorante Italiano in Ozark.

