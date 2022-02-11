Advertisement

Ozarks Life: A love that melted away too fast

Kim Frazier’s sculpture stopped traffic on Campbell Ave.
By Chad Plein
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s the story of a beautiful couple whose love, unfortunately, melted away just days before Valentine’s Day.

Their love was a gift from Kim Frazier.

Every time it snows, without fail, would-be artists head outside to create. And while most of us put one ball of snow on top of another and call it a snowman, Kim carved something unique on Campbell Avenue.

“Saturday when I was carving it,” Kim said, “there were people stopping in the road.”

Kim sews and paints and wanted to take her talents to the snow to do something like her mom did.

“She would carve these intricate horses raring up or something just really cool,” Kim said. “And we were happy to do snowmen because there’s no way we could do what mom did.”

She used tools from the kitchen to sculpt a couple dancing in her front yard. Once it was finished, Kim posted photos online. Her snowy serenade received nearly 3,000 likes in a matter of days.

“I had people online saying that it brought tears to their eyes and made him so happy,” Kim said.

It’s Beauty and the Beast. And no matter what light hits it - sunset or darkness of night - you can feel the warmth from this couple made of snow.

“They’re dancing and they’re happy,” Kim said. “To me, it kind of looked like Beauty and the Beast. Just the way it turned out; the way it was set up with the church behind it, I didn’t even take that into consideration.”

Now, Beauty and the Beast are almost gone. But Kim hopes the joy they brought passersby will never melt away.

“There’s just there’s not enough of (joy) right now in our world today,” Kim said. “If it made someone smile or somebody happy or someone brought tears to their eyes for whatever the reason, that’s worth a million dollars to me.”

As her sculpture turns to slush under the Sun, Kim knows there’ll be another snow and another opportunity to spread joy.

“I have a plan to carve,” Kim said, “I don’t know what it will be at this moment. But I will have to think about it now because everybody’s gonna expect something.”

Kim says it took her three hours to complete the sculpture.

Over the years, Kim has joined others who’ve painted rocks and hid them around town for people to find.

She hopes more people will take a moment and enjoy all of the beautiful art the Ozarks has to offer.

