Ozarks Technical Community College expands respiratory therapy program to combat healthcare shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Ozarks technical community college is expanding its respiratory therapy program and will become one of the first community colleges in the state to offer a bachelor’s degree.

The college is still seeking the necessary approvals and accreditations, but if the college receives all of the approvals, OTC will admit its first class of bachelor’s degree-seeking respiratory therapy students in January 2023.

Employment is projected to grow 23 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations.

“Early on in the pandemic, everybody’s talking about where we’re going to find the ventilators and where we’re gonna find events,” said Dean of Health Sciences Aaron Light. “But on the flip side, the hospitals are asking where we’re going to find people to run those ventilators. And that was one of the biggest needs for them wasn’t only just the machines, but also the people to run those machines.”

With the baby boomer generation retiring, not enough students are graduating to replace them.

“So our working population is already old,” said Light. “We all know that the baby boomers are getting older. That is the largest generation of our population. And so they are starting to age out of professions. That’s not any different in healthcare.”

OTC will have 15 spots available in Springfield and 15 at its location in Waynesville. The pandemic shined the light on the need for respiratory therapists as more professionals were needed to help put patients on ventilators.

“The Pandemic, It hasn’t really changed my view,” said OTC Student Jaymah Davis. “It makes me want to do it even more. I feel like the pandemic allows respiratory therapists to be seen even more because a lot of people didn’t know who we were and what we do. And I think it’s a really good thing that our story therapists are noticed now.”

Students who already have a bachelor’s degree can enroll in an accelerated program. If a student wants to continue their education after graduation, they can enroll in the Masters of Physicians Assistant Studies at Drury and MSU.

