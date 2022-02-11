Advertisement

The Place: Keeping your New Year’s resolution

By Michael Gibson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts say only 8% of Americans stick to their New Year resolutions. Social scientist and professor at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Katy Milkman shares a few tricks to make a change that sticks, and tips to keep your New Year resolution alive.

Pick up a copy of How To Change here: www.amazon.com/How-Change-Science-Getting-Where/dp/059308375X

