The Place: Keeping your New Year’s resolution

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Experts say only 8% of Americans stick to their New Year resolutions. Social scientist and professor at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Katy Milkman shares a few tricks to make a change that sticks, and tips to keep your New Year resolution alive.

Pick up a copy of How To Change here: www.amazon.com/How-Change-Science-Getting-Where/dp/059308375X

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.