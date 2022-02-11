4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood drive-by incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found four victims shot in a north Springfield neighborhood.

Officer responded to the area Kearney and Prospect around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say witnesses saw a driver fire shots into a car on West Kearney. One person in the vehicle did not suffer any gunshots. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored four-door vehicle. Police do not know if the victims knew each other.

Police are working to get more information from the victims at a Springfield hospital. Police have shut down several streets in the area as they investigate.

Watch for more updates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.