4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood drive-by incident

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say they found four victims shot in a north Springfield neighborhood.

Officer responded to the area Kearney and Prospect around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police say witnesses saw a driver fire shots into a car on West Kearney. One person in the vehicle did not suffer any gunshots. Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored four-door vehicle. Police do not know if the victims knew each other.

Police are working to get more information from the victims at a Springfield hospital. Police have shut down several streets in the area as they investigate.

Watch for more updates.

