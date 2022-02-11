Advertisement

Prosecutors: Missouri man made millions selling catalytic converters

(ky3)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Independence man made millions of dollars selling catalytic converters, many of which were stolen, federal prosecutors said.

James Spick, 56, who owns J&J Recycling in Independence, was indicted this week on a 26-count indictment, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

He faces one count of conspiracy to transport stolen property across state lines and 25 counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Catalytic converter thefts are increasing across the country because they contain precious metals that can be extracted and sold.

Prosecutors said Spick sold the parts to companies in Missouri, Texas, and Louisiana that would extract the metals.

Federal prosecutors said Spick made more than $11 million between Jan. 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The indictment alleges that Spick sold some items to a Kansas City, Missouri, scrap company for roughly $3.6 million and a Lee’s Summit scrap company for roughly $206,000.

