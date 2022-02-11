Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa community is mourning the loss of a high school freshman.

Cole Sullivan, 15, died in a car crash on Monday.

Friend Payton Coursey says he can’t believe Cole is gone.

”Monday I went home from school because I was breaking down in class and Tuesday I didn’t go to school because I was so depressed,” Coursey says. “A majority of the day I just stayed in my room.”

The sudden and tragic loss left those who loved him without words.

“I never expected this as it went so fast,” Drew Edmondson says. “I couldn’t even analyze it. I was like what next.”

“I think you should just treat everyone like it’s their last day here because it could very well be,” Kiya Ward says. “No one’s promised tomorrow.”

His friends describe Cole as someone who always had a smile on his face.

“Every time I’m upset or mad or anything I just called him and asked him if he’s doing okay and he made me feel happy just talking to him,” Luca Paladino says.

Payton, Kiya, Drew and Luca all became friends with Cole in middle school. They say he loved video games and making people laugh. However, he was also someone they could always count on.

“He was just a really comforting person,” Ward says. “If he could tell something is wrong, he would just look at you and you would realize like okay it’s gonna be okay.”

In a way, Ward says that’s making it harder for them to grieve.

“Just him not being here to help us through this does leave a hole,” Ward says. “But it’s good to know I have people like Payton, Drew and Luca that I can talk to and they will be there for me just like I’ll be there for them.”

Cole’s friends remember him as someone special, intelligent, hyper, and easy to be around.

They say talking about Cole and sharing stories has helped.

But it still doesn’t feel real that he’s gone.

“I’m still pretty much in denial,” Coursey says. “Just yesterday I was wanting to call him so bad and same with Tuesday. I used to just call him every single day.”

A memorial for Cole is being held Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Union Hill Church of Christ in Nixa.

“Give him the memorial that he deserves because he did matter,” Ward says. “He was a big impact on a lot of people and even his death has been an impact on people just realizing that we don’t have a lot of time here. He made such a difference in so many people’s lives.”

Nixa High School is also offering counseling for students during this time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.