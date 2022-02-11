SEC distributes nearly $55 million to each member school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference distributed about $54.6 million in revenue to each of its 14 member schools in the fiscal year that ended last August.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the league divided $764.4 million of total revenue among the members, not including $13.4 million retained by universities that participated in bowl games during the 2020-21 football season to cover expenses.

The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football championship game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

The distribution doesn’t include the one-time supplement of about $23 million per school in 2021 to help offset the financial COVID-19 pandemic on SEC athletic programs, or an additional $7.8 million of NCAA and SEC grants divided among the 14 member universities.

The total revenue was up from $657.7 million distributed in 2019-20, with the average rising from $45.5 million per school.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.