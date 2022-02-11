Advertisement

Small earthquake measured near Missouri-Arkansas line

Small quake measured in Marion County, Ar.
Small quake measured in Marion County, Ar.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BULL SHOALS LAKE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was measured just south of the Missouri-Arkansas state line early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 2:54 am, at Bull Shoals Lake in Marion County, Ar. The epicenter was 7.2 miles southwest of Pontiac, Mo. The earthquake had a depth of 1.55 miles.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage associated with the quake.

