Small earthquake measured near Missouri-Arkansas line

BULL SHOALS LAKE, Ark., Mo. (KY3) - A magnitude 2.0 earthquake was measured just south of the Missouri-Arkansas state line early Thursday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 2:54 am, at Bull Shoals Lake in Marion County, Ar. The epicenter was 7.2 miles southwest of Pontiac, Mo. The earthquake had a depth of 1.55 miles.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage associated with the quake.

