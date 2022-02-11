Why finding the perfect bouquet could cost a bit more this Valentine’s day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Americans are expected to spend more than $2 billion on flowers this Valentine’s Day, according to Statista.com.

Florists in Springfield say they’re on track to meet or exceed last year’s sales.

“It’s bee great,” says Rcena Maness, Manager at Flowerama. “We’re on target for right where we want to be.”

“Sales have been strong, orders have been coming in,” says Josh Jones, owner of Linda’s Flowers. “I’m looking at our projections based on where we were last year, and orders are there.”

But it’s not all flowers and roses. Supply chain issues are causing price increases for those special arrangements, and it can be harder to find exactly what you may be looking for.

“The cost of doing anything has gone up and flowers are definitely one of those things that have gone up,” explains Maness. “But it’s not unlike gas, or groceries, or anything like that. I think everyone’s had a pretty open mind. I think they expect it. And, you know, everyone’s got a budget to stick to, and they come in with that already in mind. We find that out and we tell them what fits within it.”

Florists say another issue they’ve run into, albeit not as big for consumers, is the quality of product dropping. Shops are taking more losses because of shipping delays that are hard on flowers.

“I think things are sitting in trucks longer, so then we’re running into a little bit more loss,” explains Jones. “So that’s kind of our issue, is making sure we’re picking through the flowers... so that we’re using the stuff that looks nice. Typically we account for about a 10% loss, and I’m seeing more like 20% now.”

Shoppers may also see a difference in what vases and pots bouquets are in as well. Hard goods that come from overseas are being more difficult for florists to get their hands on.

“I can’t just call my supplier and be like, ‘Okay, I need 10 of these now,”’ says Jones. “It has to be, oh, I’m gonna look at this two months in the future and say, I’m gonna need this, so I better order this now. Because it’s gonna take a month to get here, and then I’m gonna need it a month after that.”

The moral of the story? Get those flowers on order now and keep an open mind.

“The selections gonna be a little narrower, so you have to kind of open your options,” explains Maness. “And if you are really dead set on something, order it early. Don’t wait until you sit down for the super bowl to think about Valentine’s day the next day. Order now.”

