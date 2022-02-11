Willard School District selects new superintendent from within the district

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Willard School Board selected a new superintendent from within the district at its meeting Thursday.

The board named Dr. Eric Wilken to replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Matt Teeter. Dr. Wilken will take over the position on July 1.

Dr. Wilken serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations for Willard Schools. He joined the district in July 2021. Before joining Willard, he served as Superintendent of Weaubleau Schools for 11 years.

The board received 17 qualified applicants for the position.

