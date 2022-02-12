4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four people shot in a north Springfield neighborhood Friday are recovering from their injuries, but are expected to survive.

Police shared that update on the victims Saturday, though have not identified the four shot and have not yet determined a possible motive.

Officers responded to the area of Kearney Street and Prospect Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say witnesses saw a driver fire shots into a car traveling on Kearney. One person in the vehicle did not suffer any gunshots. Police say the suspect drove off in a dark-colored four-door vehicle.

Lt. Nelson Kibby says victims were taken to the hospital so quickly there are a lot of unknowns. Police do not know if the victims knew the shooter or if there are multiple suspects.

An investigation is ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

