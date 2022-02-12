Advertisement

Baseball begins negotiating session as lockout continues

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Boston.(Matt Slocum | AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for locked-out players arrived at Major League Baseball’s office for the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, just four days before the scheduled start of spring training workouts.

Bruce Meyer, the union’s head negotiator, arrived with two staff lawyers for the session. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that management planned to make a new offer at the meeting.

This was just the fifth bargaining session on core economics since the ninth work stoppage in baseball history began on Dec. 2, after the expiration of a five-year labor contract.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Even at the warmest part of the day, the wind chill will be in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Yikes! What a wind chill!

Latest News

A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
A wounded Wisconsin police officer was gifted Super Bowl tickets to see his favorite team, the...
Officer wounded in line of duty gifted Super Bowl tickets
US soldiers line up during the visit of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Mihail...
Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’ of Ukraine invasion
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that...
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigate series of break-ins, looking to return stolen Navy insignia