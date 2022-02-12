Advertisement

Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigate series of break-ins, looking to return stolen Navy insignia

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that deputies recovered after investigating a series of break-ins.(Baxter County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that deputies recovered after investigating a series of break-ins.

Recent investigations led the sheriff’s office to a blue vinyl case containing numerous medals, ribbons, and rank insignia with a connection to the U.S. Navy. It’s unknown who the items may belong to or when they might have been stolen.

“We have not been able to determine who might be the owner of these items. We would like to be able to return them to the rightful owner,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post Friday.

If anyone has information as to who these might belong to, please contact Investigator Dwight Duch at the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office at 870-425-7000 or send an email to dduch@baxtercountysheriff.com

