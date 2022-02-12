CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief drives off with $7,000 of siding from Greene County business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Detectives say this older model F-150 truck could be tied to other stealing cases. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives are investigating a construction site theft on the west side of Springfield. It happened January 15 in the 4600 block of West Junction Street. The business lot is located just off Chestnut Expressway near I-44 and the Flying J truck stop.

Surveillance video of the business shows a black truck pull onto the property at around 4:30 p.m. The driver goes to the back of the lot and starts loading up siding. Investigators say the total cost of the stolen material is nearly $7,000. Deputies describe the pickup as an older model black Ford F-150. Video shows the truck leaving the property after about 5 minutes.

Detectives think the same truck may be connected to another construction site theft in Greene County. It happened January 21 in the 1300 block of South Strasbourg Avenue which is on the west side of West Bypass. Investigators say the thief took $500 of lumber.

If you have seen the truck or have any information on the crimes, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

