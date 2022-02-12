Courts across the Ozarks experiencing some setbacks from winter weather, seasonal illness and COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Courts across the Ozarks have experienced setbacks lately.

They have been slowed down by several factors, including the flu, COVID-19, and winter weather. Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson said flexibility is sometimes the only option.

Last week’s winter blast took a bit of a toll on court proceedings, including a few jury trials.

”We were prepared to try three jury trials last week,” Patterson said. “ I ended up trying one murder case that we had to pause for the weather. Then another was continued due to an illness of a court reporter. Then the other just normally continued. So you know, we have to be flexible and just keep pushing.”

The impact has been fairly similar a few blocks away at the Springfield Municipal Court.

”There were several cases that we had to reset, simply because of the inclement weather,” Springfield Municipal Court Administrator Kyle O’Dell said. “Number wise, it was probably somewhere around over 150 cases that we have reset for another date.”

Illness has been another issue, including COVID cases and exposures.

”Within the court community, our office and the community at large, we have issues with folks who might have to be in isolation because of exposure,” Patterson said. “Or perhaps they just have a regular illness, which we have to deal with all the time.”

The same holds true over at the corner of Chestnut Expressway and Benton.

”The reality is we’ve had cases that we’ve had to reset because of illness throughout this pandemic,” O’Dell said.

Virtual alternatives have helped keep some cases on track.

”Hopefully we’ll continue to learn from these experiences, and use those more efficient procedures still in the future once we’re past the pandemic,” Patterson said. “The Supreme Court is looking to learn from what we learned in COVID, and continue in the future to do what remote proceedings we can. It’s a lot more efficient, especially for attorneys that might have to travel to different jurisdictions to be able to appear remotely.”

Patterson said only certain types of proceedings can be done virtually, but many routine things can be done this way. Trials cannot be done virtually.

Staffing shortages can also throw things off, but not just because of illness.

”Just like other employers, we have staffing shortages for support staff and attorneys,” Patterson said. “The circuit clerk’s office has that as well. So we have those challenges.”

