Do Good With Daniel: Christian County Chili Cook-off

Daniel Posey talked to Billings business owners about collaborating to raise money for library improvements.
By Daniel Posey
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four business owners in Billings, MO are teaming up for the inaugural Christian County Chili Cook-off, with the goal of raising money for library improvements in their community.

Jumper & Vikki Yates of The Bank Tavern and Mike & Tara McCoy spoke with Daniel Posey about their passion for giving back in their community, and how they’re calling on your help for this event and future team-ups.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

