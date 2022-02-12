Do Good With Daniel: Christian County Chili Cook-off

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four business owners in Billings, MO are teaming up for the inaugural Christian County Chili Cook-off, with the goal of raising money for library improvements in their community.

Jumper & Vikki Yates of The Bank Tavern and Mike & Tara McCoy spoke with Daniel Posey about their passion for giving back in their community, and how they’re calling on your help for this event and future team-ups.

