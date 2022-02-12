Family mourns the loss of baby girl to COVID-19 in Miller County, Mo.

IBERIA, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County family is mourning the loss of their 8-month-old baby girl after complications from COVID-19.

Amelia Kay Peyton died on February 1 at University Hospital in Columbia.

“She was just trying to get into everything she was ready to explore,” said her dad Brian Peyton,.

Her parents first noticed she was sick on January 16.

”We woke up and she had fallen (to the) left like her neck was swollen on the left ear. So I rushed her to Osage Beach, and we were there for probably an hour and they wanted to put her on oxygen and stuff. And then she completely stopped breathing. Then they put her on a ventilator, and had shipped her to the University of Columbia,” said her mom Hayley Peyton.

Amelia never improved. She died on February 1. Her twin sister, Claire, has to grow up without her.

”She’s a happy baby but she does know that. We can tell that she notices,” said Peyton.

Their family is not in the area, but they have had an outpouring of support from the community.

”I mean, we’re so grateful for the prayers for the community here,” said Peyton.

Claire also tested positive for COVID-19, but had no symptoms and recovered.

This is Miller County’s first infant COVID-19 death and the only third in the state of Missouri.

