Hundreds expected to attend Beer, Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An estimated 1,200 festival-goers will sample a variety of beer, wine, cheese and chocolate from dozens of vendors at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Guests can enjoy food and drink samples, live music, educational seminars and live-cooking demonstrations.

“This year’s just so different as far as why it’s important,” said Ozarks Empire Fair Marketing and Sales Director Stephanie Owen. “It’s nice to be able to be back in-person with people to get to see people and be around them. We’re just excited to bring that back as well. It’s a one-stop-shop so you get to come, you get to sample. A lot of the people will actually have their products for sale so you find a wine you really love. You’re going to be able to buy it and take it home with you.”

Part of the proceeds from the event will go toward phase two of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ capital campaign to build a new arena on the fairgrounds.

The Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to have it back,” said Owen. “We always do a donation to a charity, so we’ve missed out on being able to do that.”

COVID-19 safety measures are in place such as low capacity, using single-use cups and social distancing.

