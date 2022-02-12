Advertisement

Hundreds expected to attend Beer, Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival in Springfield

1,200 people will be at the Ozarks Empire Fair grounds to sample a variety of beer, wine,...
1,200 people will be at the Ozarks Empire Fair grounds to sample a variety of beer, wine, cheese, and chocolate from dozens of vendors.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An estimated 1,200 festival-goers will sample a variety of beer, wine, cheese and chocolate from dozens of vendors at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Guests can enjoy food and drink samples, live music, educational seminars and live-cooking demonstrations.

“This year’s just so different as far as why it’s important,” said Ozarks Empire Fair Marketing and Sales Director Stephanie Owen. “It’s nice to be able to be back in-person with people to get to see people and be around them. We’re just excited to bring that back as well. It’s a one-stop-shop so you get to come, you get to sample. A lot of the people will actually have their products for sale so you find a wine you really love. You’re going to be able to buy it and take it home with you.”

Part of the proceeds from the event will go toward phase two of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds’ capital campaign to build a new arena on the fairgrounds.

The Beer, Wine, Cheese, and Chocolate Festival was canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

“It’s exciting to have it back,” said Owen. “We always do a donation to a charity, so we’ve missed out on being able to do that.”

COVID-19 safety measures are in place such as low capacity, using single-use cups and social distancing.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Even at the warmest part of the day, the wind chill will be in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Yikes! What a wind chill!

Latest News

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that...
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigate series of break-ins, looking to return stolen Navy insignia
4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information
Prosecutor won’t charge reporter who uncovered Missouri database flaw
Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident