Judge sentences Marshfield insurance agent charged with stealing from elderly couple

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge has sentenced a Marshfield insurance agent accused of defrauding an elderly couple.

Lacey Stokes will spend 120 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections, according to court records. If she completes that without violating terms of her sentencing, she will be on probation.

The Webster County Prosecutor’s Office tells KY3, if Stokes violates terms of her probation, she could spend another seven years in prison.

Stokes pleaded guilty last November to three felony counts of stealing at least $750. The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against her in May 2021.

An elderly couple filed a police report against Stokes on April 16, 2021. Investigators say the couple paid $5,300 in premiums for auto, farm, home and a cabin and boat dock through L Stokes Agency. The couple learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies.

An investigator contacted the Missouri Department of Insurance and found an active investigation into the business practices of Stokes. The state is investigating nine cases against her.

