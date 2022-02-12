Advertisement

Missouri Senate meets in rare Saturday session, looks for `magic path’ on redistricting

Republican state Sens. Bob Onder and Rick Brattin stand in a virtually empty Missouri Senate...
Republican state Sens. Bob Onder and Rick Brattin stand in a virtually empty Missouri Senate chamber to filibuster against a congressional redistricting plan on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 in Jefferson City, Mo. Onder and Brattin oppose a plan that's projected to continue the state's current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. They prefer a map that would give Republicans a better shot at winning seven seats. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)((AP Photo/David A. Lieb))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Meeting in a rare Saturday session, Missouri senators searched for what the chamber’s leader described as a “magic path” toward resolving a weeklong filibuster against a plan to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz acknowledged that various barriers remained between factions of the majority Republican Party who are divided over how aggressively to draw district boundaries to their advantage.

“With all of the people that have an interest in this map pulling in multiple different directions, we’re still trying to find that magic path that could lead us to a resolution,” Schatz said. “I’m not willing to give up.”

All states must redraw congressional districts to account for population changes noted by the 2020 census.

The Missouri House last month passed a redistricting plan that’s projected to continue the state’s current representation of six Republicans and two Democrats in the U.S. House. But some Republicans contend it isn’t as strongly Republican as possible in a suburban St. Louis district held by GOP Rep. Ann Wagner.

A conservative coalition also has been pushing for a map that could help Republicans win seven seats by merging the Kansas City-based district of Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver with Republican-leaning rural areas.

The Senate defeated a proposed 7-1 GOP map Monday. But conservative senators have continued to filibuster whenever the Senate has convened since then.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Buffalo, Mo.
Investigators say threats made at a business led up to an officer-involved shooting in Buffalo, Mo.
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
15-year-old Nixa High School freshman Cole Sullivan.
Remembering Cole Sullivan: Friends mourn the loss of 15-year-old Nixa High School student
Even at the warmest part of the day, the wind chill will be in the 20s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Yikes! What a wind chill!

Latest News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has announced an endorsement in the upcoming U.S. Senate race in...
Josh Hawley endorses Rep. Vicky Hartzler in Missouri US Senate race
The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is looking to return several stolen military items that...
Baxter County, Ark. deputies investigate series of break-ins, looking to return stolen Navy insignia
1,200 people will be at the Ozarks Empire Fair grounds to sample a variety of beer, wine,...
Hundreds expected to attend Beer, Wine, Cheese and Chocolate Festival in Springfield
4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information