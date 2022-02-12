Advertisement

Prosecutor won’t charge reporter who uncovered Missouri database flaw

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri prosecutor will not charge a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist who exposed a state database flaw that allowed public access to thousands of teachers’ Social Security numbers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson released a statement Friday saying the issues at the heart of the investigation have been resolved through non-legal means.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson announced the investigation in October after a Post-Dispatch reporter informed the state of a significant data issue that left the teachers’ data vulnerable to public disclosure.

The newspaper held off publishing a story about the flaw until the state fixed it.

