19 surplus properties up for sale in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nineteen surplus properties are up for sale in Springfield, and city leaders have opened up bidding for the properties over the next few weeks.

The City of Springfield’s Purchasing division is accepting bids until 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

According to a news release from the city, Many of the properties were once the site of one or more dangerous buildings that have since been demolished. Some of the properties were also forfeited to the city as a result of delinquent sewer liens.

The asking price varies for each of the 19 properties. The city will take several variables into consideration, such as comparable properties in the neighborhood and the city’s past investments into the property.

“The City is hoping to recover the costs accrued with the acquisition and maintenance of these properties,” Cox said. “In most cases, the revenue from the sale of surplus property goes into the Police and Firefighters Retirement System fund. One of the goals of this program is to encourage the development of affordable housing, which benefits our community. The surplus property program also offers the opportunity for adjacent property owners to invest in their neighborhoods and expand their properties affordably.”

Springfield is looking to sell properties on an individual basis, but might award multiple properties to one bidder if it’s in the city’s best interest. To be considered for these properties, bidders must be current on city taxes and have no existing liens on any property currently owned in Springfield city limits.

Properties are up for sale include a few in non-registered neighborhoods and ones in the following neighborhoods:

Doling Park Neighborhood

Woodland Heights Neighborhood

Grant Beach Neighborhood

Heart of the Westside

Delaware Neighborhood

Tom Watkins Neighborhood

Midtown Neighborhood

Weller Neighborhood

West Central Neighborhood

People and businesses interested in such property can send a submission to

Todd Cox, Buyer

218 E. Central

Springfield, MO 65802

Submitted envelopes should be marked “SALE BID # 068-2022SB Sale of Real Property Group 30.”

For more information on the bidding process, CLICK HERE.

