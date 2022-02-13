MSHP cancels AMBER Alert in Lee’s Summit, Mo.; children safe, suspect in custody

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an AMBER Alert issued earlier Sunday for two girls reported missing out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

MSHP was looking for four-year-old, Raelynn N Neal and eight-month-old Abigail Leona Neal. Both are now considered safe, according to an MSHP update sent at 3:41 p.m.

AMBER ALERT 2022-1 CANCELLED: SUSPECT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY, CHILDREN LOCATED SAFE pic.twitter.com/YFGX8qbZzT — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) February 13, 2022

Investigators say the girls were inside a car that was warming up, then stolen from a lot around 3 p.m. Sunday.

MSHP says a suspect took off in the car and has since been arrested. MSHP was looking for a Red Ford Edge with license plate number ZC4XBE. It’s unclear how far the car may have traveled.

Raelynn is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 45 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and unknown clothing. Abigail is described as 2 feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Investigators believe a man took off in the car with the girls.

