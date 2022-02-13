Advertisement

MSHP cancels AMBER Alert in Lee’s Summit, Mo.; children safe, suspect in custody

((KGWN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an AMBER Alert issued earlier Sunday for two girls reported missing out of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

MSHP was looking for four-year-old, Raelynn N Neal and eight-month-old Abigail Leona Neal. Both are now considered safe, according to an MSHP update sent at 3:41 p.m.

Investigators say the girls were inside a car that was warming up, then stolen from a lot around 3 p.m. Sunday.

MSHP says a suspect took off in the car and has since been arrested. MSHP was looking for a Red Ford Edge with license plate number ZC4XBE. It’s unclear how far the car may have traveled.

Raelynn is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 45 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair and unknown clothing. Abigail is described as 2 feet tall with blue eyes and brown hair. Investigators believe a man took off in the car with the girls.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information
Top Missouri female divers leaves competition over safety concerns.
Top Missouri female divers pull out of state-qualifying meet in Springfield over safety concerns
Heavy rain and winter weather possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & sunny for Sunday

Latest News

Small plane crashes Sunday morning near airport in Olathe, Kansas
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
Missouri partnership removes nearly 10,000 feral hogs from state in 2021
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
Fiscal session likely last one for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Nineteen surplus properties are up for sale in Springfield, and city leaders have opened up...
19 surplus properties up for sale in Springfield