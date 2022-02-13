Advertisement

Baseball coach allegedly jumped by middle schoolers in Texas

The students were taken into custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct, school district officials say. (KPRC, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By KPRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KPRC) - Four middle school students in Texas were taken into custody after witnesses say they attacked a high school baseball coach who tried to discipline them.

The Thursday chase and beatdown on Langham Creek High School’s campus near Houston was all caught on cell phone video.

Students at the high school say the victim is a baseball coach who told a group of middle school students they couldn’t ride dirt bikes on campus.

“Later that day, they got arrested, and their older friends threatened to shoot up our school,” sophomore Alena Gonzales said.

Officials with the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District say the attackers are four students from Aragon Middle School. In a letter to parents, the high school principal said the students were taken into custody and will be disciplined according to the code of conduct.

Officials also say a threat made through social media resulted in beefed up security and safety measures on campus Friday. The coach was not at school that day, according to students.

Concerned parents want swift action over the incident.

“This just shouldn’t be happening, not in our own backyard. That just cannot happen. These kids definitely need to get in a whole lot of trouble, and I’m just speechless,” parent Michael Daugherty said.

The Cy-Fair ISD Police Department will continue the investigation. It is unclear what charges, if any, the middle schoolers face.

