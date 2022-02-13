Five goals, Husso’s strong play lead Blue to victory over Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Saturday night.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Perron’s power play goal at 8:19 of the first period gave the Blues a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn had an assist on the goal to extend his points streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

Joshua extended the Blues’ lead, tucking in a backhand on a rebound off Torey Krug’s slap shot with 8:29 left in the first. It was Joshua’s second of the season and first since Dec. 11.

Strome’s power-play goal at 2:37 of the second cut the Blues lead to 2-1. Strome has five goals and nine points in his last six games.

Tarasenko restored the Blues’ two-goal advantage with 41 seconds left in the second set up by a slick between the legs pass from Robert Thomas.

Sundqvist made it 4-1 Blues at 7:11 of the third and Kyrou scored his team-leading 18th with 4:22 left.

While he faced just 16 shots, Husso made several highlight-reel saves including going post-to-post to rob Patrick Kane late in the first period and he did it again to thwart Seth Jones’ one-timer in the third.

Husso entered the game with a league-best 1.90 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

FACE IN THE CROWD

Rapper and St. Louis native Nelly attended the game and made a cameo appearance on the video board in the third period.

NOTES: Blues D Marco Scandella was scratched after suffering a lower body injury against New Jersey on Thursday and was replaced in the lineup by D Jake Walman. It was the first game missed this season for Scandella ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane needs two assists to tie Denis Savard (719) for second in franchise history. … Blues LW Brandon Saad, a former Blackhawk, is a goal away from 200 career goals.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Blues: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

