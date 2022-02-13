Food prep safety ahead of the Super Bowl and tips to prevent sickness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many football fans will enjoy food while watching the big game on Sunday, but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants you to keep a few food-prep tips in mind to prevent any illnesses.

First, as you prepare your super bowl snacks, make sure to keep your ready-to-eat food separate from your prepared foods to prevent cross-contamination.

“If you are hosting an event with lots of food, if you’re touching that food, if you are preparing any of that food, wash your hands and wash your hands often,” said Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Especially when you are switching between potentially-hazardous foods, like raw meat, to ready-to-eat foods like salads or fruit trays.”

When you are preparing your food, make sure it is fully-cooked. Chicken needs to be cooked to 165 degrees. Beef needs to be cooked to 155 degrees.

“You want to make sure that you’re not leaving things out for hours throughout the game,” said Schekorra. “Going back to that something that’s been out and during the pregame show, leaving it out and going back to it during the halftime show, it’s going to have sat in a temperature danger zone and be the perfect recipe for bacteria to grow, potentially causing foodborne illness.”

Finally, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. When snacks set at room temperature, it can cause bacteria to grow that will cause people to get sick.

