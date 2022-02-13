Advertisement

Food prep safety ahead of the Super Bowl and tips to prevent sickness

Many football fans will enjoy food while watching the big game on Sunday, but the...
Many football fans will enjoy food while watching the big game on Sunday, but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants you to keep a few food-prep tips in mind to prevent any illnesses.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many football fans will enjoy food while watching the big game on Sunday, but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department wants you to keep a few food-prep tips in mind to prevent any illnesses.

First, as you prepare your super bowl snacks, make sure to keep your ready-to-eat food separate from your prepared foods to prevent cross-contamination.

“If you are hosting an event with lots of food, if you’re touching that food, if you are preparing any of that food, wash your hands and wash your hands often,” said Aaron Schekorra with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. “Especially when you are switching between potentially-hazardous foods, like raw meat, to ready-to-eat foods like salads or fruit trays.”

When you are preparing your food, make sure it is fully-cooked. Chicken needs to be cooked to 165 degrees. Beef needs to be cooked to 155 degrees.

“You want to make sure that you’re not leaving things out for hours throughout the game,” said Schekorra. “Going back to that something that’s been out and during the pregame show, leaving it out and going back to it during the halftime show, it’s going to have sat in a temperature danger zone and be the perfect recipe for bacteria to grow, potentially causing foodborne illness.”

Finally, keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold. When snacks set at room temperature, it can cause bacteria to grow that will cause people to get sick.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shootings injure 4 in north Springfield.
4 shot in north Springfield neighborhood shooting incident
Bryan Scott Pellham has been charged with felony terrorism after making a threat against his...
Father’s alleged threats against his son’s Morrisville basketball team results in felony terrorist charge
4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information
Amelia died from COVID-19 on Feb. 1
Family mourns the loss of baby girl to COVID-19 in Miller County, Mo.
Heavy rain and winter weather possible
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold & sunny for Sunday

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) and Cincinnati Bengals wide...
Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals
Missouri's Jarron Coleman (5) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of the team's...
Mizzou has 5 in double figures, beats Ole Miss 74-68
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) and St. Louis Blues left wing Pavel...
Five goals, Husso’s strong play lead Blue to victory over Blackhawks
4 shot Friday in north Springfield expected to survive, police seeking information