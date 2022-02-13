KY3′s Michael Van Schoik makes way to Los Angeles for Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KY3) - Here at KY3, we have staff from all over the country. On of our very own reporters, Michael Van Schoik, is from Cincinnati.

As a born-and-bred Cincinnati Bengals fan, Michael and his family have arrived to SoFi Satdium to cheer on his hometown team in Super Bowl LVI.

Michael’s family owns season tickets for the Bengals, which allowed them to enter a lottery and ultimately pick up Super Bowl tickets. His father also had the chance to attend one of the Bengals’ Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s with Michael’s grandfather.

Just before kick-off, Michael gave us an inside look to the crowd and setup at SoFi Stadium.

Super Bowl LVI is underway on KY3. The Cincinnati Bengals will compete for a chance at their first-ever Super Bowl title. They are facing the Los Angeles Rams, who haven’t won since 2000 when the franchise called St. Louis its home.

