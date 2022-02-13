Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth see sharp decline in COVID-19 patients over recent weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After several weeks of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to start 2022, hospitals around Springfield and southwest Missouri are starting to see some relief in mid-February.

Mercy Springfield and CoxHealth, the two major health systems of the Springfield metropolitan area, have both reported a sharp drop in COVID-19 patients throughout the last two weeks.

Erik Frederick, the Chief Administrative Officer of Mercy Springfield, says the hospital is treating its lowest number of COVID-19 patients since Jan. 12.

Mercy Hospital entered the weekend treating 80 COVID-19 patients. Frederick says half of these patients are considered non-infectious. Virus hospitalizations at Mercy fell below 100 on Feb. 10 for the first time in nearly a month.

80 COVID+ @MercySGF. 40 non-infectious. Down 17 in 24hrs. Excited to see this decline. Now preparing to return some COVID units to normal operations. We remain prepared to reactivate should we face a 4th surge. Vaccines/boosters will help prevent that. https://t.co/FFmbNyMoxc — Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) February 11, 2022

Based on data from Frederick via Twitter, hospitalizations dropped nearly 32% from Monday to Friday and nearly 37% from Jan. 26, when Mercy Hospital reported a peak of 127 COVID-19 patients from this winter’s surge. Some staff members who were previously helping out with COVID-19 units are expected to return to normal operations, according to Frederick.

Meanwhile, CoxHealth facilities around southwest Missouri have seen a notable drop in COVID-19 patients over the past week.

Steve Edwards, the CEO and President of CoxHealth, reports that the health system was treating 139 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, marking a 31% decrease in hospitalizations over the past week. CoxHealth sites were treating a system-record of 200 virus patients on Feb. 4.

Here comes the sun!



Covid+ census 139, down from 200 a week ago.



We have had 268 Covid+ discharges this month. Because we play “Here comes the sun” on every Covid discharge, the hospitals have been full of music this week. pic.twitter.com/u8fS5rrUSU — Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) February 11, 2022

In a video update on Jan. 8, Edwards projected that CoxHealth hospitals could reach a peak of 220-320 virus patients due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Hospitalizations have dropped over each of the last five business days. The highest reported total, 200 on Feb. 4, was also below Edwards’ initial peak projection.

Health leaders reported earlier this week that new COVID-19 cases in Greene County have dropped nearly 63 percent since late-January.

