Missouri bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bank teller foiled a robbery in St. Louis Friday by simply telling the would-be robber no when he demanded money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis police said a man entered the U.S. Bank branch at 5375 Southwest Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Police said that when the teller told the man no the suspect just walked out of the business. The man never showed a weapon, and no money was taken.

