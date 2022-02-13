Missouri bank teller foils robbery by refusing to hand over money

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A bank teller foiled a robbery in St. Louis Friday by simply telling the would-be robber no when he demanded money.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis police said a man entered the U.S. Bank branch at 5375 Southwest Ave. shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and handed a teller a note demanding money.

Police said that when the teller told the man no the suspect just walked out of the business. The man never showed a weapon, and no money was taken.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.