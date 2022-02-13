Missouri partnership removes nearly 10,000 feral hogs from state in 2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3/Edited News Release) - The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed nearly 10,000 feral hogs from the state in 2021.

The partnership helped with removing 9,857 feral hogs from the state last year, removing more than 54,000 since 2016, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. The partnership consists of 13 federal and state agencies, in addition to numerous agriculture and conservation organizations.

“I’m really proud of the progress that the Partnership trappers have made,” said the Partnership Incident Commander Jason Jensen. “In 2021, we covered over double the number of acres and worked with double the number of landowners. Despite the increased effort and efficiency, the number of hogs removed was down by nearly 3,000 hogs. We anticipated we’d get to this point but not necessarily this quick. This is a positive indicator of the progress being made and a declining hog population. "

Partnership employees were able to assist 1,308 landowners and scout more than 3 million acres for feral hog damage last year. The top counties where feral hogs were removed include Iron County with 1,940 hogs, Wayne County with 1,329 hogs, and Reynolds County with 1,268 hogs.

Feral hogs are primarily found in the southern portion of the state and across at least 17 counties.

The Partnership plans to continue to work with landowners who need help with feral hog problems. If you need help with a feral hog issue or would like to report feral hog damage, CLICK HERE or call 573-522-4115 with an extension of 3296.

